Adobe CC Express update brings quick actions and productivity features

AppleInsider is supported by its audience and may earn commission as an Amazon Associate and affiliate partner on qualifying purchases. These affiliate partnerships do not influence our editorial content.

An update to Adobe Creative Cloud Express pushed Wednesday brought quality-of-life features to its mobile and web apps.

Customizable basic shapes are now available, allowing users to select from a library of shapes that can be resized while keeping the design consistent.

The new Adobe Color integration allows users access to a large collection of preset palettes and themes. Users can also search and see suggestions by Adobe to fit different themes and moods.

Two new quick actions have also been added to the iOS app. There is a Crop Quick Action to allow the user to quickly edit an image on their iPhone or Android device. A Resize Video feature has also been added.

Finally, there are improvements to common productivity functions such as drag-and-drop and replace.