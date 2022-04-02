Apple TV+'s 'Prehistoric Planet' set for week-long series premiere from May 23

AppleInsider is supported by its audience and may earn commission as an Amazon Associate and affiliate partner on qualifying purchases. These affiliate partnerships do not influence our editorial content.

Apple has teased its upcoming release of "Prehistoric Planet," a five-episode series about dinosaurs that will premiere on Apple TV over the course of a week.

Starting from May 23 until May 27, Apple TV+ will premiere a new episode of "Prehistoric Planet" to subscribers each day. To tease the week-long event, the Apple TV+ YouTube channel has been updated with a brief video showing what to expect from the series.

Executive produced by John Favreau and Mike Gunton, and working with the BBC Studios' Natural History Unit that previously released "Planet Earth," "Prehistoric Planet" will offer a view of what Earth and its inhabitants looked like 66 million years ago.

Featuring narration from Sir David Attenborough and an original score by Hans Zimmer, the show will combine wildlife filmmaking with state-of-the-art technology and the latest paleontology learnings. It will offer "little-known and surprising facts of dinosaur life set against the backdrop of the environments of Cretaceous times, including coasts, deserts, freshwater, ice worlds, and forests," said Apple.

This will apparently include revealing the parenting techniques of the Tyrannosaurus Rex, as well as creatures deep in the oceans, along with the sky.