Limited edition Beats Studio Buds coming, in partnership with Nickmercs

Apple's Beats by Dre brand is releasing a new limited edition version of the Beats Studio Buds in partnership with gaming streamer Nickmercs.

Nick "Nickmercs" Kolcheff is a Twitch streamer and co-owner of esports organization Faze Clan. The new limited-edition Beats are meant to "pay homage to the professional Twitch streamers' loyal community," the company wrote in a press release.

Each individual Beats Studio Bud features a red and black design with the MFAM — or "Mercs Family" — logo. The case itself features a Spartan helmet design, which is representative of Kolcheff's Greek heritage.

"The Beats Studio Buds are the earbuds I use every day," Kolcheff said. "I've been working out and traveling with them for a while now and I'm super excited and proud to collaborate with Beats to produce the MFAM Beats Buds that my community around in the world can wear it with pride anywhere."

This isn't the first time that Kolcheff has collaborated with Beats. The Apple-owned headphones company has released multiple headphones in partnership with Faze Clan in the past. However, the new Beats Studio Buds are the first time that Kolcheff has had his own Beats edition.