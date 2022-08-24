Apple expands annual AppleCare+ option to Mac users in more countries

AppleInsider is supported by its audience and may earn commission as an Amazon Associate and affiliate partner on qualifying purchases. These affiliate partnerships do not influence our editorial content.

New Mac buyers in Australia, Canada, and Japan can now get AppleCare+ through the same annual plan available to US customers.

A year after it made the option widely available in the US, Apple has now brought its annual AppleCare+ pricing to more countries. Instead of the previous three-year upfront commitment, new Mac users can have all of the benefits of AppleCare+ insurance for an annual fee.

Just as with the US, however, Apple charges more for the convenience of having a smaller upfront outlay.

In Canada, for instance, AppleCare+ for an M2 MacBook Air can now be bought for CA $99.99 (US $77) per year, or CA $269 (US $207) for three years. That makes the annual option US $24 more expensive over the three years.

It's the same US $24 difference over three years for the most expensive AppleCare+ coverage, that of a 16-inch MacBook Pro.

There are minor differences in how AppleCare+ is handled in different countries, but the overall benefit is the same. Under AppleCare+, users can claim up to two incidents of accidental damage every 12 months, and be liable for a service fee instead of the entire repair cost.