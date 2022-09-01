Signify announces new bulbs and app feature for Hue line

AppleInsider is supported by its audience and may earn commission as an Amazon Associate and affiliate partner on qualifying purchases. These affiliate partnerships do not influence our editorial content.

Heading into the fall season, Philips' Hue brand is getting a swath of new updates including fresh bulbs, new fixtures, and in-app enhancements.

The most striking of the new products is the Lightguide bulbs. These large, reflective bulbs come in globe, ellipsis, and triangle sizes and emit up to 500 nits of brightness.

They fit any standard bulb socket but Signify created its own line of pendant fixtures to complement them. These fixtures, available in black and white, will cover the bulb's base.

Signify plans to make the Philips Hue Lightguide bulb in Q4 $74.99 to $89.99. The optional pendant cords are $49.99 apiece.

Signify announced a new version of its small candelabra bulb too. This new bulb is slightly taller but supports the whole spectrum from warm white to cool white.

The candelabra bulbs are $44.99 each or $64.99 for a set of two.

New Hue downlight

There is a new Hue downlight slim that can mount in your ceiling without need a can. It emits 1200 lumen of light and is color adjustable. It will retail for $69.99 in North America.

Corsair PC

The last night is a gaming-focused light that mounts behind your display's monitor. Available in multiple sizes and a three-monitor configuration, it can sync to multiple displays at once to deeply immerse you in your gameplay.

The Hue Play gradient light strip for PC will launch September 13 and comes in a 24-inch or $169.99, a 34-inch for $189.99, or a three-screen setup for $279.99.

Looking at software, Signify announced a new brand partnership between Philips Hue and Corsair. Corsair smart RGB products can connect with the Hue system and your Hue lights can adjust based on your PC temperature or your keystrokes.

The new Mimic feature will replicate the typical light usage in your home giving the appearance you're still home. The separate Hue Sync app will be merging into the existing Philips Hue app,