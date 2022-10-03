Rachio abandons HomeKit for its smart garden sprinkler

AppleInsider is supported by its audience and may earn commission as an Amazon Associate and affiliate partner on qualifying purchases. These affiliate partnerships do not influence our editorial content.

Rachio has announced that its Rachio 3 smart sprinkler controller will no longer support HomeKit after engineers are unable to resolve issues, and is offering refunds to users.

The Rachio 3 sprinkler controller added HomeKit support back in 2018. Recently users have been reporting "no response" errors.

Since April 2022, Rachio has been detailing the work its engineers have done "working with Apple's dev team" to resolve the problem, but have concluded that they cannot.

"We've put a considerable amount of effort into determining the root cause and possible solutions for the 'No Response' error that some Rachio users report when using HomeKit," wrote Rachio manager Dane Berry, in a forum post and an email to consumers seen by AppleInsider. "We're sorry we have some disappointing news. We are suspending this work indefinitely."

"We did not make this decision lightly," Berry continues. "Although it seems like we have come closer to determining the root cause, our recent findings have led to more unknowns than answers."

"We understand the disappointment and frustration this will cause some users and we want to make this right for you," he says. "For any user who is unable to use HomeKit with their Rachio and would rather use a competitor's product we will reimburse you the cost of the Rachio controller after receiving your controller."