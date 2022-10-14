'Call To The Wild' Apple Watch Ultra ad leans into extreme adventure

Apple Watch Ultra handles freezing temperatures

AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site.

The new Apple Watch Ultra ad highlights not just durability, but also the one of the most extreme adventures mankind has ever undertaken.

Apple's ad for the Apple Watch Ultra, called "Call To The Wild," showcases some of the model's features. Some of the device's capabilities are water resistance, dust resistance, and a red night vision watch face called Wayfinder.

The titanium Apple Watch Ultra features a 49mm display, dual-band GPS, and an Action button that can be programmed for various functions. It can act as a depth gauge, and the device certified to EN13319, an internationally recognized standard for dive computers and gauges.

The Ultra also meets the MIL-STD 810H certification standard. Apple's tests for the watch involved altitude, high temperature, low temperature, temperature shock, immersion, freeze/thaw, shock, and vibration.

Shackleton ad

The voice over for "Call To The Wild" is a man reading a famous ad credited to Ernest Shackleton trying to recruit men for his expedition to explore the Antarctic.

Men wanted for hazardous journey. Low wages, bitter cold, long hours of complete darkness. Safe return doubtful. Honour and recognition in event of success.

The advertisement was first referenced in a 1949 book called The 100 Greatest Advertisements: 1852-1958 written by Julian Watkins. The nature of the ad is disputed, as reportedly no one has ever seen it printed in a newspaper.