Swift Playgrounds 4.2 adds in Machine Learning lessons

Article Hero Image

Apple has released an update to Swift Playgrounds, offering an updated iPad interface and new lessons focusing on Machine Learning.

On Wednesday, Apple rolled out an update to Swift Playgrounds, its free learn-to-code app available on iPad and macOS.

The iPad version of Swift Playgrounds has an improved interface with a customizable toolbar. Users can add their favorite items and new App Preview tabs allow users to quickly switch between multiple previews.

A new set of Machine Learning lessons teaches users to train an app to recognize images. Users can train the model with a rock, paper, scissors game.

Another lesson, "Laying Out Views," challenges users to match a UI mock-up in code.