Yale releases two new HomeKit-connected smart safes

Yale Smart Safe with HomeKit

AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site.

After CES 2023 wrapped, Assa Abloy-owned Yale released its long-overdue HomeKit-enabled pair of smart safes.

Yale originally announced the new smart safe lineup at CES 2020 where we went hands on with them. Now, after a substantial delay, they're ready for the home market.

"We're delighted to launch the Smart Safe and bring Yale's trusted smart home security and convenience to your most treasured belongings," said Jason Williams, President of U.S. Smart Residential at ASSA ABLOY. "By building on our Smart Storage line of products, we are continuing to deliver on our commitment to protect what matters most in and around your home."

There are two versions of Yale's smart safe being introduced — the Yale Smart Safe and Yale Smart Safe with Wi-Fi. The latter of which includes a Yale Connect bridge that adds support for Wi-Fi and remote control via the Yale Access app.

Aside from the Yale Access app, you can also control the lock via Apple Home. With Apple Home, the lock can be controlled with the Home app or with your voice a la Siri.

The safe has a built-in keypad for numerical entry and a physical key as a backup. Activity history is all stored in the Yale Access app.