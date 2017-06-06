Apple's first iOS 11 beta signals beginning of end for tens of thousands of 32-bit apps

When iOS 11 launches later this year, it won't support legacy 32-bit apps, giving users and developers a few months to prepare for the upcoming change, estimated to affect up to 187,000 applications.











Starting with iOS 11 beta 1, Apple now alerts users that outdated 32-bit apps must be updated if they are to work with the new operating system.It has been estimated that over 187,000 apps could become obsolete with a switch to 64-bit-only support. In iOS 10, Apple began warning users that legacy 32-bit apps would not work with "future versions of iOS," and it turns out that future version is likely to be iOS 11.Starting with iOS 10.3, Apple began offering users a way to easily check for installed 32-bit apps . Open, tap on, then, and selectto view a list of 32-bit apps currently installed. This also works in iOS 11 beta 1.In the first beta, users are given a "Learn More" prompt when locked out of a 32-bit app, but at the moment the option does not work. Pressing the "OK" button returns users to the home screen.In addition, 32-bit apps discovered in the App Store come with a small banner at the top declaring: "This app is no longer supported on iOS 11."The official list of devices supported by iOS 11 axes the iPhone 5, iPhone 5c, and fourth-generation iPad. Each of those use a variant of the A6 system-on-a-chip, which was the last Apple processor built on a 32-bit architecture.iOS 11 will be available this fall for the iPhone 5s and newer, iPad mini 2 and newer, iPad Air and newer, and the sixth-generation iPod touch.