Apple ad shows you how to buy a friend's pocket square with Apple Pay Cash

Apple continued its iPhone X advertising thrust on Saturday with a short ad highlighting the ease at which users can send money to friends with Apple Pay Cash.







An extension of the playful " Fly Market " commercial that debuted on Thursday, "Pay with a message" focuses on peer-to-peer transactions performed with Apple Pay Cash integration in Messages.In the 15-second short, the stylish character from "Fly Market" reappears at the local open-air market, where he has his eye on a friend's green pocket square.Pulling up Messages on his iPhone X, the man calls up the Apple Pay Cash app, taps in $17 and authenticates with Face ID using a double tap on the sleep/wake button. After the money is received, the fashion accessory slips out of the friend's jacket pocket and into that of our protagonist. The transfer cues the song "Back Pocket" by Vulfpeck.

With its recent iPhone X ad series, Apple seems to have gotten its groove back with lively spots that deftly incorporate its products into "slice of life" storylines. Previously, the company aired a string of straightforward promotions that focused largely on new hardware features.Apple unveiled Apple Pay Cash at last year's Worldwide Developers Conference, but the feature failed to make it into the final build of iOS 11 in September. The peer-to-peer payments service went live a month later with the rollout of iOS 11.2.