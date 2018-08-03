Apple once more accepting Red Cross donations, this time for California wild fires

As wildfires in California continue to take their toll, Apple has reactivated iTunes donations to help support the American Red Cross relief efforts for those affected.







Apple this week updated its official homepage and iTunes landing page with American Red Cross banners and links that direct to a contribution page dedicated to California wildfire relief. The site includes quick payment options that allow users to contribute $5, $10, $25, $50, $100 or $200 toward ongoing relief efforts with just a couple taps.Customers who donate through iTunes will see 100 percent of proceeds go directly to Red Cross. The organization is unable to further acknowledge donations as Apple does not share personal user information with outside entities.Apple has held similar donation drives in the past, often providing prominent placement on its official website and within the iTunes Store and App Store on iPhones and iPads.The brutal Carr Fire has affected Shasta County, as well as the town of Redding, and is now ranked as the sixth most destructive fire in California's history. With California's dry weather, fires have become more common and have caused some serious damage. More than 125,000 acres and 1,500 homes have been destroyed or severely damaged so far, with six deaths blamed on the blaze.In the past, Apple has activated the iTunes donation mechanism for wildfires, floods , and other natural disasters.Those who wish to donate can do so directly the iTunes Store and App Store on their iPhone or iPad or can redcross.org