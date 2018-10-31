Get the Lowest Prices anywhere on Macs, iPads and Apple Watches: Apple Price Guides updated November 1st
 

RSS
 
A
+

iOS 12.1 adds battery management features to iPhone 8 & iPhone X

By Roger Fingas
Wednesday, October 31, 2018, 06:37 am PT (09:37 am ET)

Apple's latest iOS update brings battery management routines including throttling phones that have chemically depleted batteries to the iPhone 8, 8 Plus, and X, though the company is optimistic most people won't notice any difference.

Apple iPhone X



Any throttling "may be less noticeable" as a result of "more advanced hardware and software design," the company said in an updated support document. The company didn't specify what improvements it meant, but as iPhones have evolved they have gained faster processors with more cores and coprocessors.

Until the release of iOS 12.1, throttling was limited to phones ranging from the iPhone 6 through the iPhone 7 Plus. If temperature and battery performance falls out of optimal range, iOS can sometimes slow A-series processors to prevent sudden shutdowns, resulting in lower frame rates and app launch times.

The company ran into controversy last December when it admitted that it was deliberately throttling iPhones with weak batteries. The company apologized and offered discounted battery replacements — a program ending on Dec. 31 this year — but that wasn't enough to deter an assortment of lawsuits and government investigations. These often claimed erroneously that the company had engaged in planned obsolescence, making older iPhones work even slower than they otherwise would.

Recently Italy's antitrust regulator fined Apple 10 million euros, or about $11.4 million, for that very reason. The company wasn't alone however, as Samsung was issued a similar fine at the same time.

With the release of iOS 11.3 in March, Apple enabled more control over throttling and battery monitoring. If a sudden shutdown occurs though, throttling will be automatically re-enabled.

AppleInsider suggests that users with heavy use patterns, or poorly functioning batteries, get them replaced before the end of the year when the battery replacement goes back up.
Topics:
(2) Comments
 

Unbeatable Deals from AppleInsider & Apple's Top Authorized Resellers

Apple's Mid 2017 15

SAVE $600.00 - Apple's Mid 2017 15" MacBook Pro for $1,799 with free expedited shipping

$50-$350 off every 2018 15

SAVE $350.00 - $50-$350 off every 2018 15" MacBook Pro with no tax in 48 states & 0% financing

Apple's upgraded Mid 2017 15

SAVE $750.00 - Apple's upgraded Mid 2017 15" MacBook Pro for $2,049 with free expedited shipping

AirPods on sale for just $137.50 with free shipping & no tax outside NY & NJ

SAVE $22.49 - AirPods on sale for just $137.50 with free shipping & no tax outside NY & NJ

Up to $1,000 off 2017 15

SAVE $1000.00 - Up to $1,000 off 2017 15" MacBook Pros with no tax collected outside NY & NJ

$25-$150 off every new 2018 13

SAVE $150.00 - $25-$150 off every new 2018 13" MacBook Pro with Touch Bar with free shipping & no tax outside NY & NJ

 
 