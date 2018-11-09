Get the Lowest Prices anywhere on Macs, iPads and Apple Watches: Apple Price Guides updated November 10th
 

RSS
 
A
+

Apple activates iPhone X display module replacement program for touch issues

By Mikey Campbell
Friday, November 09, 2018, 03:53 pm PT (06:53 pm ET)

Apple on Friday initiated a service program to address an iPhone X display issue that causes the device's touchscreen to behave erratically.

iPhone X

iPhone X


According to a support document posted to Apple's website, the company said it has identified an issue in which "some" iPhone X displays do not respond to touch, respond intermittently to touch or react without human interaction. Part or all of an affected display might exhibit the aberrant behavior, Apple said.

The problem was traced back to a component that might fail on the display module. Apple did not identify the component, nor did it specify the number of iPhone X devices that are affected by the failure.

Owners of iPhone X models who experience the touch issue can visit Apple or an Apple Authorized Service Provider to receive a free display module replacement.

As usual, Apple or an authorized repair facility will examine customer devices to determine if they are candidates for the service program. If an iPhone does qualify, the faulty part will be replaced free of charge. Owners who already paid for eligible display module repairs can contact Apple to request a refund.

The program is applicable only to iPhone X handsets and covers affected devices for three years after the unit's initial retail sale.

Apple has dealt with a number of hardware and software snags related to last year's flagship iPhone, but today's repair program is a first for the handset.

Earlier this year, Apple acknowledged an issue that would cause iPhone X to become unresponsive to touch when the device was exposed to rapid changes in temperature. Prior to that, the company fielded complaints over GPS accuracy, a problem that was later fixed with a software update.

Most recently, Apple in May launched in-store replacements for iPhone X units experiencing Face ID troubles. Repair facilities were instructed to first run diagnostics and swap out the TrueDepth camera system before handing out replacement hardware.
Topics:
(12) Comments
 

Unbeatable Deals from AppleInsider & Apple's Top Authorized Resellers

Up to $300 off every 2018 15

SAVE $300.00 - Up to $300 off every 2018 15" MacBook Pro with no tax in 48 states & 0% financing

$25-$150 off every new 2018 13

SAVE $150.00 - $25-$150 off every new 2018 13" MacBook Pro with Touch Bar with free shipping & no tax outside NY & NJ

Up to $925 off 2017 15

SAVE $925.00 - Up to $925 off 2017 15" MacBook Pros with no tax collected outside NY & NJ

2017 15

SAVE $1200.00 - 2017 15" MacBook Pros as low as $1,899 with free shipping

Nike+ Apple Watch Series 4 devices are shipping now with free delivery

SAVE $0.99 - Nike+ Apple Watch Series 4 devices are shipping now with free delivery

Apple's 2017 13

SAVE $400.00 - Apple's 2017 13" MacBook Pro with Touch Bar on sale for $1,399

 
 