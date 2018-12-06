Never miss an update Follow AppleInsider
Pixelmator Pro update for macOS adds redesigned Color Balance tool
By Andrew O'Hara
Thursday, December 06, 2018, 04:13 am PT (07:13 am ET)
Pixelmator Pro Color Balance tools in version 1.2.4
The newly updated adjustment was inspired by professional video editors color grading tools, allowing users to more easily add incredible details to your photos.
Version 1.2.4 also has brought new image scaling algorithms, a pair of new Automator actions, and improved Grain adjustment.
Pixelmator Pro version 1.2.4 is available now on the Mac App Store for $29.99.
Check out AppleInsider's recent hands on Pixelmator Pro.
Recently, the Pixelmator team also announced the impending launch of Pixelmator Photo coming to iPad in the near future after being demoed on stage at Apple's September event.
