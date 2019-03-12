Apple inaugurates 'Celebrate Music in Our Schools Month' by promoting guides for teachers & students

Capitalizing on the National Association for Music Education's "Celebrate Music in Our Schools Month," Apple on Tuesday launched a special promo campaign for its Everyone Can Create guides for teachers and students.







The student guide, Everyone Can Create: Music , is available on Apple Books and takes people through several musical projects on an iPad, including a drum groove, a rap, and a remix. The focus is on using GarageBand, Apple's free entry-level production suite. The book was originally published in October last year. Everyone Can Create: Teacher Guide is a broader tome covering all of the Everyone Can Create program, meant to get teachers integrating it into the subjects they normally teach.The program was first launched in March 2018 , initially accessible only by schools. October marked the first time the curriculum was open to the public None too coincidentally the program rolled out alongside Apple's 2018 "budget" iPad , which upgraded with an A10 processor and first-generation Apple Pencil support. Sans Pencil the tablet costs schools $299 apiece.Apple has been fighting hard to make the iPad an intrinsic tool at as many schools as possible, much in the same way the Apple II was a staple of many schools during the 1980s and early '90s. The company's main obstacle is Google's Chromebook platform — Chromebooks are often priced the same or less than iPads, while offering advantages such as built-in keyboards and easy Web-based management.