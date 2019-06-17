Get the Lowest Prices anywhere on Macs, iPads and Apple Watches: Apple Price Guides updated June 18th
 

RSS
 
A
+
Review

Review: Adonit Note is an affordable Apple Pencil alternative

By Mark Linsangan
Monday, June 17, 2019, 08:43 am PT (11:43 am ET)

The Adonit Note is an Apple Pencil alternative for the sixth generation iPad, iPad mini 5, third generation iPad Air, as well as the 2018 iPad Pro lineup. Should you pick this up?

Adonit Note in Black and Gold

Adonit Note in Black and Gold


The Adonit Note is a great alternative for those who want an entry to Apple's Pencil ecosystem. It doesn't officially state that it's using Apple's Pencil technology, but it works like one.

Just like the Logitech Crayon, you don't need to toggle Bluetooth on and connect the pen, just turn the Note on and you're connected immediately.




The Adonit Note mimics a fine pen. It is sleek and lightweight, making it a good choice for for jotting down notes. The Note comes in two different colors, black, and gold, with both colors having a copper color accent.

There's a power button about a third way up the barrel of the pen. That location is prone to pressing accidentally, which is unfortunate.

You have to make compromises for its price



The tip of the pen is also removable just like the Apple Pencil, but unfortunately Adonit didn't include an extra tip in the box. A pack of three will be available for $15 in the near future.

Adonit Note in Black and Gold

Adonit Note in Black and Gold


A micro-USB port is used to charge the battery, and Adonit says you can get an hour of use in just 4 minutes. We wish that the charging port was Lightning or USB-C, but unfortunately we're left with micro-USB in 2019.

We've only had the pen for a week, and so far we've only had to charge the pen once.

Adonit Note with Apple Pencil, and Logitech Crayon

Adonit Note with Apple Pencil, and Logitech Crayon


It's not for illustrators



Lacking pressure sensitivity, the Adonit Note isn't really an accessory for digital artists. It does offer tilt just like the Logitech Crayon. It also offers palm rejection technology so you won't have any erroneous input when drawing or jotting down notes.

Using the Adonit Note on our 2018 iPad Pro, we didn't really notice a huge difference in latency between the second-generation Apple Pencil, or Logitech Crayon. The Adonit Note feels a lot more natural to us than the Logitech Crayon, and a bit better than the Apple Pencil due to size and build.

Writing on iPad Pro 2018

Writing on iPad Pro 2018


If you're in the market for a stylus for your brand new iPad, definitely consider checking out the Adonit Note, but just be aware of the compromises you'll run into such as charging with micro-USB, and the not having pressure sensitivity like the Apple Pencil.

Rating: 3.5 out of 5



Where to buy



Check out Amazon for all three options. The Adonit Note retails for just $49, while the Apple Pencil rings in at $129, and the Logitech Crayon sells for $49.
Topics:
(9) Comments
 

Unbeatable Deals from AppleInsider & Apple's Top Authorized Resellers

Amazon drops 2019 MacBook Pros by up to $220

SAVE $220.00 - Amazon drops 2019 MacBook Pros by up to $220

$100-$200 off all 2019 13

SAVE $200.00 - $100-$200 off all 2019 13" MacBook Pro CTO models

$150-$250 off Apple's new 2019 15

SAVE $250.00 - $150-$250 off Apple's new 2019 15" MacBook Pro

Apple's upgraded last-gen Mac mini is just $499

SAVE $500.00 - Apple's upgraded last-gen Mac mini is just $499

Apple's 32GB 2018 iPads on sale for $249, $100 off 128GB models

SAVE $100.00 - Apple's 32GB 2018 iPads on sale for $249, $100 off 128GB models

Lowest prices ever: Apple iMacs on sale from just $899

SAVE $600.00 - Lowest prices ever: Apple iMacs on sale from just $899

 
 