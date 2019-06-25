Get the Lowest Prices anywhere on Macs, iPads and Apple Watches: Apple Price Guides updated June 26th
 

RSS
 
A
+

Corel intros Painter 2020 for Mac with speed & interface upgrades

By Roger Fingas
Tuesday, June 25, 2019, 07:51 am PT (10:51 am ET)

Corel on Tuesday launched Painter 2020 for macOS and Windows, concentrating upgrades to the Photoshop-compatible illustration suite mostly on interface enhancements, including better brush performance.

Corel Painter 2020



A new "Brush Accelerator" automatically optimizes settings with GPU acceleration, which Corel claims can "significantly" boost speed and responsiveness. To go with these Corel has added two new "Fast" brush categories — with 26 brushes in all — plus five new Expressive brushes in Watercolor and Digital Watercolor.

The interface as a whole has been redesigned to put important controls closer at hand, and save desktop space by way of consolidated Library panels. Other changes include faster access to previous brushes, a new Temporal Color Wheel, six new Color Harmonies, and minimized lag on dodge, burn, clone, and eraser tools.

Layer workflows have been streamlined in both contextual and high-level menus, particularly in respect to actions like locking, collapsing, selecting, and pasting.

Painter 2020 costs $429 new, or $229 as an upgrade from any previous version. People can also try out the software via a free 30-day trial. Mac users must be running macOS 10.13 or later.

In the past few months Corel has regained a more prominent place in the Mac sphere, mainly by updating CorelDRAW on the Mac for the first time in years, and in December buying out Parallels — well-known for its Mac virtualization software.
Topics:
(13) Comments
 

Unbeatable Deals from AppleInsider & Apple's Top Authorized Resellers

Apple AirPods with Wireless Charging Case drop to the lowest price ever

SAVE $20.00 - Apple AirPods with Wireless Charging Case drop to the lowest price ever

$150-$250 off Apple's new 2019 15

SAVE $250.00 - $150-$250 off Apple's new 2019 15" MacBook Pro

$50-$220 off Apple's latest iPad Pros

SAVE $220.00 - $50-$220 off Apple's latest iPad Pros

Apple Watch Series 4 (GPS + Cellular) w/ Seashell Sport Loop band on sale for $449

SAVE $80.00 - Apple Watch Series 4 (GPS + Cellular) w/ Seashell Sport Loop band on sale for $449

Amazon drops 2019 MacBook Pros by up to $220

SAVE $220.00 - Amazon drops 2019 MacBook Pros by up to $220

$100-$200 off all 2019 13

SAVE $200.00 - $100-$200 off all 2019 13" MacBook Pro CTO models

 
 