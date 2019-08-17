Titanium and ceramic Apple Watch variants spotted in watchOS 6 beta

A pair of assets have been harvested out of the latest watchOS 6 beta, pointing to new Apple Watch models in ceramic and titanium coming in the fall.









Titanium and ceramic Apple Watch setup screens from iHelpBR

Two new images contained in the most recent run of beta releases the Apple Watch clearly show titanium and ceramic model nomenclature. Data about the new models has been determined similar to how a September 10 date was extracted for the "iPhone 11" launch event.The images, spotted by iHelpBR come from the on-boarding screens for the Apple Watch, and there are 40mm and 44mm versions. The images are from the animation that plays during initial Apple Watch setup.After Apple cancelled the gold "Edition" model, the company used ceramic for the Series 2 and Series 3 models. However, Apple didn't offer a ceramic model for the Apple Watch Series 4, and has never offered titanium.

Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo predicted in early 2019 that the material would make a return to the Apple Watch. Saturday's revelations are the first time that titanium has been rumored as a casing material for the Apple Watch. More recently, Kuo has declared that the fall Apple Watch releases will have some screens sourced by Japan Display Beyond very small amounts in fabrication, the only other current Apple product that uses a lot of titanium is the Apple Card