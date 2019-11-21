Get the Lowest Prices anywhere on Macs, iPads and Apple Watches: Apple Price Guides updated November 23rd
 

RSS
 
A
+

Apple pulls all customer reviews from online Apple Store

By Amber Neely
Thursday, November 21, 2019, 07:28 am PT (10:28 am ET)

On November 17, Apple removed the "Ratings & Reviews" section from all product pages on the Apple website. It is currently unclear what has prompted this decision, nor when Apple will bring back the option to read the opinions of other customers at the time of purchase.

Apple removes all buyer reviews from its product pages over the past weekend



AppleInsider received a tip from a reader who had noted the buyer review section was missing on Apple's online retail store page. The user also pointed out that the pages have been removed from U.S., U.K., and Australian Apple online stores, which suggests this is not simply a mistake, but rather an intentional move on Apple's behalf.

The reviews were pulled over the weekend, though it's not clear as to why this has happened. Apple had been known for leaving up even especially negative reviews, which demonstrated both transparency and integrity to their customers.

By removing the reviews, it's possible that Apple will be seen as less credible to potential buyers.

Utilizing the Wayback Machine, AppleInsider found that the reviews were pulled at some point between the evening of November 16 and the morning of November 17. The image below shows a capture of the sections on November 16 and 17, highlighting the missing "Rating & Reviews" section.

Capture of two different days, showing the missing reviews section



AppleInsider has contacted Apple for clarification over the feature's removal, and if it would be making a return.

It is possible to view the changes by looking at the Wayback Machine archive page for the original Apple Pencil.

A YouTube video offered as part of the tip was published by the popular photography account, Fstoppers, titled "Apple Fanboys, Where is your God now?" In the video, the host reads a selection of negative reviews of the new 16-inch MacBook Pro, with the video published on November 16, coinciding with the removal of the website feature.

However, it remains to be seen if the video had anything to do with Apple's decision to remove the reviews, given the 56 thousand page views at the time of publication doesn't seem like a high-enough number for Apple to pay attention to the video's content. Other videos have been more critical about the company's products, and some with far higher view counts, but evidently Apple seemingly does not spend that much time involving itself with such public complaints.
Topics:
(42) Comments
 

AppleInsider has affiliate partnerships and may earn commission on products purchased through affiliate links. These partnerships do not influence our editorial content.

Unbeatable Deals from AppleInsider & Apple's Top Authorized Resellers

Save up to $438 on Apple's brand new 16-inch MacBook Pro

SAVE $250.00 - Save up to $438 on Apple's brand new 16-inch MacBook Pro

Apple AirPods & AirPods Pro on sale from $145

SAVE $30.00 - Apple AirPods & AirPods Pro on sale from $145

Free AppleCare with these 2019 MacBook Pros

SAVE $379.00 - Free AppleCare with these 2019 MacBook Pros

Apple's 2019 10.2-inch iPad drops to just $299

SAVE $30.00 - Apple's 2019 10.2-inch iPad drops to just $299

$150-$400 off Apple's new 2019 15

SAVE $400.00 - $150-$400 off Apple's new 2019 15" MacBook Pro

$100-$200 off all 2019 13

SAVE $200.00 - $100-$200 off all 2019 13" MacBook Pro CTO models

 
 