Get the Lowest Prices anywhere on Macs, iPads and Apple Watches: Apple Price Guides updated February 17th
 

RSS
 
A
+

Apple Maps Transit directions go live in various locations in the EU

By Wesley Hilliard
Sunday, February 16, 2020, 03:26 pm PT (06:26 pm ET)

Apple Maps are showing train, bus, and tram directions for users in new European locations such as France, Spain, and Germany as a new update appears rolls out across the EU.

Apple Maps Transit directions in France and Spain

Apple Maps Transit directions in France and Spain


As Apple Maps continues to update across the globe, more and more countries should start seeing updates like this on a regular basis. One eagle-eyed Twitter user noticed the addition on Sunday evening.

This update follows the recent United States rollout of Apple's new maps data. If the pattern continues as it did for the US, the EU should begin seeing more areas get transit directions and indoor maps as Apple prepares to launch its updated map database elsewhere.

Transit updates began in the US in 2015, and are still being added to smaller cities throughout, so it is hard to determine an exact timeline on how long this may take. When Apple unveiled their final US update, they stated that Europe would be the next target for the rollout.

"We set out to create the best and most private maps app on the planet that is reflective of how people explore the world today," said Eddy Cue, Apple's senior vice president of Internet Software and Services. "It is an effort we are deeply invested in and required that we rebuild the map from the ground up to reimagine how Maps enhances people's lives — from navigating to work or school or planning an important vacation — all with privacy at its core." Cue concluded, "We look forward to bringing this new map to the rest of the world starting with Europe later this year."

Seeing such updates already beginning is a good sign, and since Apple has been driving its vehicles through Europe for more than a year now, they should be well on their way to a late 2020 release cycle.

Apple Maps Transit provides routes, departure times and other relevant data for buses, trains, ferries and other forms of public transportation. This will allow better information for commuters and travelers who prefer Apple Maps.

The Apple Maps app is only available on Apple platforms and via the web through search engines like DuckDuckGo.
Topics:
(8) Comments
 

AppleInsider has affiliate partnerships and may earn commission on products purchased through affiliate links. These partnerships do not influence our editorial content.

Unbeatable Deals from AppleInsider & Apple's Top Authorized Resellers

Apple's new Mac Pro desktops are $600 to $1000 off

SAVE $1000.00 - Apple's new Mac Pro desktops are $600 to $1000 off

16-inch MacBook Pros are on sale from $2,150 for a limited time only

SAVE $350.00 - 16-inch MacBook Pros are on sale from $2,150 for a limited time only

$20 to $33 off AirPods 2

SAVE $33.00 - $20 to $33 off AirPods 2

Save up to $50 on Apple Watch 5

SAVE $50.00 - Save up to $50 on Apple Watch 5

Killer deal: 2018 13-inch MacBook Pro on sale for $1,399

SAVE $400.00 - Killer deal: 2018 13-inch MacBook Pro on sale for $1,399

Save $150 to $449 on every 16-inch MacBook Pro

SAVE $449.00 - Save $150 to $449 on every 16-inch MacBook Pro

 
 