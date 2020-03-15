Get the Lowest Prices anywhere on Macs, iPads and Apple Watches: Apple Price Guides updated March 15th
 

RSS
 
A
+

Powerbeats 4 spotted at retail ahead of official announcement

By Wesley Hilliard
Sunday, March 15, 2020, 04:45 am PT (07:45 am ET)

An eagle-eyed shopper has spotted Apple's new Powerbeats 4 on WalMart shelves despite not being officially announced yet.

Powerbeats 4 on display ahead of official announcement

Powerbeats 4 on display ahead of official announcement


Apple is expected to release some products sometime in the month of March, as they did last year, and this public sighting of a new product confirms that at least some new products are headed our way. The Powerbeats 4 on display are retailing for $150, despite the previous generation being $200 normally.



The packaging shows that the unreleased earphones have a new design, are still wired ear-to-ear, but feature up to 15 hours of listening time. This is likely due to the inclusion of Apple's latest H1 chipset, which may also allow for "Hey Siri" voice commands.

AppleInsider has independently confirmed the Powerbeats 4 are available to purchase. In purchasing the earphones at a Walmart, AppleInsider was informed a special label had to be applied to the packaging as it wasn't in the system for sale. They were also not available on the shelves, but store staff advised they didn't know about specific launch plans, and stock was received last night.

Unlike the Powerbeats Pro and AirPods ranges that rely on a charging case to regain power, the Powerbeats 4 are recharged using a Lightning connection.

AppleInsider update this post as soon as an official announcement is made.
Topics:
(5) Comments
 

AppleInsider has affiliate partnerships and may earn commission on products purchased through affiliate links. These partnerships do not influence our editorial content.

Unbeatable Deals from AppleInsider & Apple's Top Authorized Resellers

Apple's 13-inch MacBook Pro falls to $1,099

SAVE $600.00 - Apple's 13-inch MacBook Pro falls to $1,099

Apple's latest MacBook Air with True Tone is up to $270 off

SAVE $270.00 - Apple's latest MacBook Air with True Tone is up to $270 off

Apple iPhone 11 deals offer bonus savings this March

SAVE $699.00 - Apple iPhone 11 deals offer bonus savings this March

16-inch MacBook Pros are on sale from $2,150 for a limited time only

SAVE $350.00 - 16-inch MacBook Pros are on sale from $2,150 for a limited time only

$20 to $33 off AirPods 2 and AirPods Pro

SAVE $33.00 - $20 to $33 off AirPods 2 and AirPods Pro

Apple AirPods Pro drop to $234.98 today, now in stock

SAVE $15.00 - Apple AirPods Pro drop to $234.98 today, now in stock

 
 