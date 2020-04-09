Apple Music's 'Stream Local' initiative will support South African musicians

Apple Music's 'Stream Local' initiative will support South African musiciansApple is hoping to provide support for South African artists during the fear and uncertainty of the COVID-19 pandemic, through Apple Music.
South Africa has seen its coronavirus cases on the rise in the past few weeks, with nearly 1900 confirmed cases and 18 deaths at the time of publishing. Like many other countries affected, the country is under strict lockdown to help "flatten the curve," or limit the community spread of COVID-19.
With fewer live shows and concerts happening, the music industry has begun to see a negative impact across the board. Apple Music's new initiative should offer a bit of financial relief, as well as serve as a way to help artists reach new listeners through curated playlists.
The initiative, dubbed "Stream Local," is set to launch on April 11, and serves to provide a platform for South African music, including chart-toppers and newly-released titles. Some of the artists included will be Elaine, Blaq Diamond, Kabza de Small, and Ami Faku.
Playlists to be featured on "Stream Local" will include, among several others, Mzansi Hits, Mzansi House, Amapiano Lifestyle, Afrikaanse Treffers, and Mzansi Soul, according to Okay Africa.
Tim Cook announced on Monday that the company will donate $10 million to the "One World: Together at Home" benefit, a COVID-19 fundraiser organized by Global Citizen and the World Health Organization in collaboration with Lady Gaga.
"One World: Together at Home" will feature appearances by Alanis Morissette, Andrea Bocelli, Billie Eilish, Billie Joe Armstrong of Green Day, Burna Boy, Chris Martin, David Beckham, Eddie Vedder, Elton John, FINNEAS, Idris and Sabrina Elba, J Balvin, John Legend, Kacey Musgraves, Keith Urban, Kerry Washington, Lang Lang, Lizzo, Maluma, Paul McCartney, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Shah Rukh Khan, and Stevie Wonder.
The event is slated to stream live on April 18 at 5pm PT.