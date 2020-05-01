Valve abandons the macOS version of SteamVR

Valve has announced that SteamVR will no longer support macOS, although older frameworks are still available in beta form.





SteamVR needed headsets such as this one from HTC, and the ability for the Mac to drive it

Three years after launching a long-rumored Mac edition, developer and Steam platform manager Valve has announced that it is ceasing support for SteamVR on the Mac. The news, which comes ahead of any VR or Augmented Reality announcements from Apple, was made in a cursory community notification."SteamVR has ended OSX support so our team can focus on Windows and Linux," it says . "We recommend that OSX users continue to opt into the SteamVR [macos] branches for access to legacy builds.""Users can opt into a branch by right-clicking on SteamVR in Steam, and selecting Properties... -> Betas," it concludes.The original launch in 2017 was of a beta version, and it was introduced as macOS High Sierra introduced support for eGPUs over Thunderbolt 3.Users on the SteamVR community site have so far reacted with predictably mixed responses, but most are pointing to how the Mac has traditionally been poorer at gaming than other platforms. This has really always been the case , ever since the Mac was introduced in 1984, but support for eGPUs did seem to be making a difference.AppleInsider has been using SteamVR on macOS and Windows with Valve's own VR headset for a few months. We'll be discussing it at more length shortly.