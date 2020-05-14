Adobe patches Acrobat Reader security flaw that could allow root access on Mac
Adobe has patched a trio of severe vulnerabilities in the Adobe Acrobat PDF reader that could allow an attacking application to gain root access on macOS — and do it silently.
Utilizing these newly revealed security exploits, a malicious program could elevate privileges to superuser, or root, on macOS. A user or program with root permissions can do just about anything on a Mac device without a user's knowledge.
The flaws were discovered by security researcher Yuebin Sun of Tencent Security. As Sun pointed out in a blog post, the only requirement for exploiting the flaw is that a user has Adobe Acrobat installed.
Adobe has issued a security fix for the three vulnerabilities. The company — and AppleInsider — recommends that users update their Acrobat software as soon as possible.
Users can find more information about the flaw and Adobe's response in this security bulletin.
AppleInsider has affiliate partnerships and may earn commission on products purchased through affiliate links. These partnerships do not influence our editorial content.