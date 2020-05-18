Apple releases watchOS 6.2.5 with new pride watch faces

Just an hour after a GM release, watchOS 6.2.5 has been released to everyone on Monday afternoon with support for the new pride watch faces and continued ECG rollout.

In a surprise move, Apple pushed out the watchOS 6.2.5 GM to the public with a very short final beta period. Apple cites bug fixes and performance improvements, but earlier dives into the release showed some other updates.

The new pride celebration watch faces have been released, to coincide with the release of physical bands in the Apple Store. The new watch faces can be configured with either a striped rainbow of colors as seen in previous versions, or a new rainbow color option on popular watch faces.

You can use the rainbow color option on the Gradient, Numerals Mono, Numerals Duo and California faces.

Apple's new Pride Edition Apple Watch bands

The update also includes ECG and irregular heart rhythm notifications for users in Saudi Arabia.