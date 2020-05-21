Apple's Schoolwork 2.0 app is coming soon, with distance-learning focus

Apple's Schoolwork 2.0 update will allow for better management of assignments and handouts, and is geared toward making distance learning more manageable for both teachers and students.

When it launched in 2018, Schoolwork allowed creation and broadcast of assignments with a wide range of content, ranging from web sources, to PDFs, and other documents, in conjunction with specific activities in apps. Students can use Schoolwork to stay organized and keep track of the work they need to complete and due dates.

Schoolwork 2.0 adds in a few new features that are designed for remote-learning, such as at-home schooling during the ongoing pandemic. A new Handout library lets students look through their assignments by class, including features like drafts and favorites. Cards on the side of the app provide helpful reminders for upcoming events, tests, or assignments coming due, as pointed out by CNet.

Teachers are also given new tools, as well. Schoolwork 2.0 allows teachers to see how many students have finished an assignment and how long it took, which helps them see if the pacing is correct for a majority of students. It also could help teachers identify students who may be struggling to keep up with the rest of the class.

There's also a feature that allows teachers to FaceTime or message students who may need extra help. This allows teachers to take a hands-on approach, even when they can't be in the same room as their students.

Schoolwork 2.0 will be available for educators and students, requires the student to use an iPad, and must be set up by the school's IT administrator.