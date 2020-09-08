Apple Swift resources & new course for educators added in Canada

Apple now offers more educational tools for Swift educators and students in Canada, including new resources for Everyone Can Code and Develop in Swift.

Apple Canada's Develop in Swift curriculum has been redesigned to meet student learning styles thanks to educators' input. The new series includes four books— "Develop in Swift Explorations," "Develop in Swift AP CS Principles," and "Develop in Swift Fundamentals," which are all live today, and "Develop in Swift Data Collections," which will be available this fall. The curriculum is available free in Apple Books.

New books are also being released. A new "Everyone Can Code Adventures" allows students who have completed "Everyone Can Code Puzzles" and offers more advanced opportunities to build games with Swift.

Additionally, Apple has started a new program for professionals available to educators at no cost. The course aims to address the need for computer science educators in Canada. It is designed to help instructors of all levels build foundational knowledge to teach app development with Swift. The new program also includes tips for teaching remotely, should students need to learn from home during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

"Apple has worked alongside educators for 40 years, and we're especially proud to see how Everyone Can Code and Develop in Swift have been instrumental in helping teachers and students make an impact in their communities," said Susan Prescott, Apple's vice president of Markets, Apps, and Services.

"We've seen community college students build food security apps for their campus and watched middle school educators host virtual coding clubs over summer break. As part of our commitment to help expand access to computer science education, we are thrilled to be adding a new professional learning course to help more educators, regardless of their experience, have the opportunity to learn coding and teach the next generation of developers and designers."