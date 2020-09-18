Tim Cook, Draymond Green face off in Apple Watch challenge

Apple CEO Tim Cook is currently engaged in an Apple Watch Activity Challenge with Golden State Warrior forward Draymond Green.

Green, a professional NBA player for the San Francisco Golden State Warriors, challenged Cook on Tuesday in a Twitter video. The Bay Area-based Apple chief executive promptly agreed to the competition.

Cook appeared to have a head start in the challenge with his morning workout on Monday. In a tweet, he asked if Green was up yet.

Just wrapped my morning workout! You up yet @Money23Green? pic.twitter.com/KTg7KrVbcb — Tim Cook (@tim_cook) September 18, 2020

Green responded with an image of his own on Monday morning, showing that he hadn't had the productive start to the day that Cook had. The Apple CEO famously wakes up at 4 a.m. each morning.

I see you're putting up HOF numbers in this challenge @tim_cook https://t.co/0e0FyhztO0 pic.twitter.com/vY2jJfo6Fu — Draymond Green (@Money23Green) September 18, 2020

A few hours later, Green seemingly caught up with Cook — and asked in a tweet if the Apple executive was still getting in some activity during the day.

No excuses. All results. You still getting after it @tim_cook ? pic.twitter.com/72K32uLigb — Draymond Green (@Money23Green) September 18, 2020

Cook responded with an image of his shoes up on a table, and said he was "taking a break" so that Green could catch up.

Taking a break so you can catch up. @Money23Green pic.twitter.com/D7hKNJXo3a — Tim Cook (@tim_cook) September 18, 2020

In protest, Green said there was no need for Cook to "take it easy" on him.

No need to take it easy on me @Tim_Cook we're both killing it! May have to hit a two a day pic.twitter.com/cIM1cS87sl — Draymond Green (@Money23Green) September 18, 2020