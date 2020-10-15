Nanoleaf launches HomeKit Shapes Triangles and Mini Triangles smart lights

Nanoleaf is adding to its smart light lineup with the announcement of Shapes Triangles and Mini Triangles that include support for Apple's HomeKit platform.

Revealed in a YouTube live stream, Nanoleaf is adding Triangles and Mini Triangles to its Shapes line which includes the previously released Hexagons. For the first time, you can combine different Shapes of various sizes to create new designs. All of which can be visualized with the Nanoleaf app using augmented reality.

They connect to one another using the new Connect+ system which is what enables the different shapes and sizes to work together. By offering new shapes and sizes it unlocks many new ways to combine Nanoleaf's smart lights.

New design options combining Triangles and Mini Triangles

The panels are touch-enabled to control different effects or play games. They can also react to music in real-time as an illuminated visualizer.

Nanoleaf Shapes Triangles and Mini Triangles work with Apple HomeKit, Google Assistant, Alexa, IFTTT, and SmartThings.

The new full-size triangles replace the original Nanoleaf Aurora which was replaced itself by the Nanoleaf Rythm Edition Smarter Kit.