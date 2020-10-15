 

 

YouTube Music gets Apple Watch companion app

Google on Thursday released a new YouTube Music app for the Apple Watch that will let users control playback on their smartphones from their wrists.

The app, which requires watchOS 6 and an Apple Watch Series 3 or later to run, will allow users to stream tracks from YouTube Music on their wrists.

Like other streaming platforms on watchOS, the YouTube Music app is basically a remote for the full app on an iPhone. It allows users to perform basic functionality like control playback and browse their libraries.

It also comes with a complication that Apple Watch users can add to their watch faces, though not all faces support it, and a shortcut that lets users cast a song from a smartphone to a speaker.

There are some limitations, including the fact that the app doesn't currently support offline playback on the Apple Watch.

Users can download the YouTube Music app here.

 
 

