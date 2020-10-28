Eve Systems light strip is the first to support HomeKit Adaptive Lighting

Rolling out now, Eve Systems has updated its Eve Light Strip to support HomeKit's new Adaptive Lightning feature that automatically adjusts the hue of the light throughout the day.

Adaptive Lighting was launched as part of a number of HomeKit changes with iOS 14. This feature, available to consumers in an update on Wednesday, will automate the light strip to change its warmth throughout the day.

For example, in the morning the light comes on with a very warm, yellow hue before transitioning slowly to a more cool blue midday to promote productivity, finally getting warm again in the evening to remove any blue light to help you wind down and sleep.

To get the new Eve update:

Open the Eve app

Tap on Settings

Tap Accessories And look for your Eve Light Strip

Tap on Details and upgrade the firmware

Some third-party bulbs are offered variations on this feature. Apple integrating it directly into HomeKit makes it more seamless and universal across all your HomeKit accessories, assuming they eventually support it as well.