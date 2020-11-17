Customers can now apply for the Apple Card on the web

Eager to get the Apple Card into the hands of more customers, Apple is now allowing prospective Apple Card cardholders to apply online, rather than via the Wallet App.

The application process is the same as it is from within the Wallet app. It still requires a user to agree to a soft credit check — the kind that does not affect your credit score. However, if a customer accepts the Apple Card, they will be subjected to a hard inquiry, potentially impacting their credit score.

The Apple Card features variable APRs ranging from as low as 10.99% to 21.99% based on the applicant's credit history and credit score.

While you can now apply for an Apple Card via Apple's website, Apple still requires an iPhone or iPad to unlock all features of the Apple Card, including ordering a physical titanium card.

Launched in 2019, the Apple Card is a partner project between Apple and Goldman Sachs. While users have the option of ordering a physical card, it's designed to be used with Apple Pay.

The Apple Card has a special section in the iPhone's Wallet app, allowing users to view their spending habits, make payments, and keep track of their balance.