Apple reminds developers of App Store Connect shutdown in December

Apple on Wednesday reminded developers of its annual holiday downtime for App Store submissions, scheduled for Dec. 23 through Dec. 27 in 2020.

No new apps or app updates will be accepted during the period, which occurs every year. Releases can still be made live, but must be submitted, approved, and scheduled in advance.

The Cupertino tech giant first released the schedule for App Store Connect downtime in November. On Wednesday, it sent out a reminder advising developers to prepare for "the busiest season on the App Store."

App Store usage typically peaks around the Christmas holiday as new users receive iPhone and iPad devices and rush to download popular apps.

While the schedule affects new app and update submissions, other App Store Connect and developer account features will remain accessible through the holiday period.