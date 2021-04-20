Apple reveals program for podcasters to make subscription shows

Alongside the announcement of subscription podcasts, Apple has detailed how creators can join the program to get their shows into the service.

Apple teased the launch of its subscription podcasts at its "Spring Loaded" event, keeping pricing and a precise launch date to be announced later. Alongside the user-facing new podcast service, though, the company has detailed how subscriptions will work for creators and producers.

Rather than one single subscription price, as it has for Apple Music, Apple is letting individual creators set their own pricing. Precise details of the pricing allowed, or recommended, have not been released, but it's up to creators whether they offer monthly and annual subscriptions.

Plus creators can offer free trials, or sample episodes, as they choose. Users will access their podcasts through the updated Listen Now page on the Podcasts app, where they will also be able to manage their subscriptions.

"Fifteen years ago, Apple took podcasts mainstream, offering creators a premier, open platform to inform, entertain, and inspire hundreds of millions of listeners around the world," said Eddy Cue, Apple's senior vice president of Internet Software and Services, in a statement.

"Today, Apple Podcasts is the best place for listeners to discover and enjoy millions of great shows, and we are proud to lead the next chapter of podcasting with Apple Podcasts Subscriptions," he continued. "We're excited to introduce this powerful new platform to creators around the world, and we can't wait to hear what they make with it."

The company has launched a new Apple Podcasts for Creators website, which is similar in principle to its Apple Music for Artists app. Podcast producers will be able to manage their shows and get performance metrics.

To access the site, producers must enrol in the new Apple Podcasters Program. It costs $19.99 per year to be enrolled in the program and creators can join now from the Apple Podcasts Connect site.