Apple TV app comes to Android TV devices

Apple has announced that its Apple TV app is now available for Android TV OS, bringing Apple TV+ content to more devices.

Following the news that the Apple TV app has been released for the Android-based Nvidia Shield, Apple has now revealed that it is available for all Android TV devices.

Introducing a new member to our streaming roster. The Apple TV app is now available on #AndroidTV devices. — Apple TV (@AppleTV) June 1, 2021

The announcement was made on Apple TV's Twitter account, which gave no further details. The new listing in the Google Play Store states that the only requirement is for devices to be running Android 8, also known as Android Oreo, or later.

As with its version on Apple TV 4K, the Apple TV app gives access both to Apple TV+ shows, and selected other channels.

The release on Android TV comes after the launch in February 2021 of the Apple TV app on Google's Chromecast with with Google TV.

