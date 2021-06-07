FaceTime will now support Android and other devices from a browser

Apple will now allow users to plan FaceTime calls in advance, and the video calling platform will also support non-Apple devices like Android smartphones.

The company on Monday unveiled a new FaceTime feature for iOS 15 dubbed FaceTime links, which will be shareable via iMessage, Calendar, WhatsApp, email, or other communications platforms.

In addition to allowing users to schedule and plan FaceTime calls, the FaceTime links feature will also enable users to join a FaceTime call from a non-Apple device. That includes Android smartphones, computers, or any device that can access a web browser.

The feature comes amid a continued work-from-home and remote education environment, even as pandemic restrictions ease. It should allow FaceTime to become a more versatile alternative to platforms like Zoom or Skype for Apple users.

Along with FaceTime Links, Apple also introduced new audio and video elements to the FaceTime platform.

