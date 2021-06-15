Nomad debuts AirTag holder to fit in your wallet

In what will be Nomad's sixth AirTag-specific device, the company has introduced a new holder that allows AirTag to easily fit into your wallet without a large bump.

Simply named Card for AirTag, it has a strong polycarbonate frame with a soft-touch TPU surface. AirTag easily snaps into the center which slowly tapers to the edges. It can then slide into your wallet and rids you of the small bump for a more tapered fit.

Card for AirTag inserted into Nomad's wallet

Apple's AirTag allows users to track attached devices — with Nomad's AirTag holder, this includes your wallet. And, in the forthcoming iOS 15, you'll be able to get alerts if you leave your wallet behind whenever you leave your house, office, or restaurant.

This joins Nomad's other AirTag accessories such as their two leather keychain tags, glasses holder, rugged keychain, and pet collar tag.

Nomad has a new lineup of wallets

Card for AirTag's announcement coincides with Nomad launching a whole new series of wallets with thermoformed leather for an improved shape that pairs perfectly. If you buy a wallet with Card for AirTag, Nomad will drop $5 off the purchase price.

You can preorder Card for AirTag now for $19.99 from Nomad's website. It is set to start shipping by September 28.