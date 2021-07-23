LifeProof announces its first case for Apple Watch, made from reclaimed ocean plastics

Protect your Apple Watch with a slim, low-profile, eco-friendly case designed by LifeProof.

Designed to protect your Apple Watch from bumps and scuffs from daily wear, this Eco-Friendly Apple Watch case snaps over your Apple Watch and provides edge-to-edge protection.

The corner-hugging, low-profile design also includes cutouts for the Digital Crown and lock button and a cutout for the speakers, ensuring every feature still works.

Not only does it protect your Apple Watch, but it also helps protect our oceans. Each Lifeproof Apple Watch case is sustainability made from over 85% reclaimed ocean-based plastic.

This case is compatible with Apple Watch Series 4 and forward, including the Apple Watch SE. It comes in a large size, designed to work with any 44mm Apple Watch, and a small size, designed to fit any 40mm Apple Watch.

Additionally, when you purchase the Eco-Friendly Case, LifeProof will donate $1 to one of its water-minded nonprofit partners.