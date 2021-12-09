MagSafe Charger firmware update now available

AppleInsider is supported by its audience and may earn commission as an Amazon Associate and affiliate partner on qualifying purchases. These affiliate partnerships do not influence our editorial content.

MagSafe Charger firmware version 247 (10M229) has been made available by Apple, though there are no known user-facing changes.

The MagSafe Charger is a simple device with some on-device intelligence for charging the iPhone at specific rates given certain information provided by the connection. Apple doesn't provide release notes for MagSafe Charger firmware updates so expect bug fixes and optimization.

The previous firmware version was 174 (9M5069), and the new version is 247 (10M229).

The new firmware is installed automatically for users, with no mechanism available to manually force an update. As long as the MagSafe Charger is connected to power and your iPhone the update should — eventually — install automatically.

How to check your MagSafe Charger firmware version

MagSafe Charger owners can check the current firmware for their device within the Settings app.