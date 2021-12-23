Apple closes seven retail locations as Covid-19 cases continue to rise

AppleInsider is supported by its audience and may earn commission as an Amazon Associate and affiliate partner on qualifying purchases. These affiliate partnerships do not influence our editorial content.

Seven Apple Stores have temporarily closed due to increasing Covid-19 cases among employees.

As Covid-19 cases continue to surge, Apple has chosen to temporarily close seven of its retail locations across the U.S. and Canada. The following locations are currently closed:

Dadeland in Maiami, Florida

The Gardens Mall in Palm Beach, Florida

Lenox Square in Atlanta, Georgia

Highland Village in Houston, Texas

Summit Mall in Akron, Ohio

Pheasant Lane in Nashua, New Hampshire

Sainte-Catherine in Montreal, Quebec

According to Bloomberg, Apple typically closes a store when 10% of staff members test positive for Covid-19.

A week prior, Apple temporarily shuttered three of its locations in the U.S. and Canada.

On December 14, Apple reinstated its mask requirement for customers visiting an Apple Store in the United States. Several retail locations are limiting the number of customers that can be in a store at a single time.

Previously, Apple had ended the mandate in early November, citing falling coronavirus cases and increased vaccination as the reason for the change.