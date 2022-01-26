Apple previews new content, collections in celebration of Black History Month

AppleInsider is supported by its audience and may earn commission as an Amazon Associate and affiliate partner on qualifying purchases. These affiliate partnerships do not influence our editorial content.

Apple is highlighting Black businesses and innovations with new content across its services to celebrate Black History Month.

In a new feature story Wednesday, Apple previewed and showed off the new content and curated collections, which includes special episodes of "The Message" on Apple Music 1 focusing on Black creators and new workouts that honor Black History Month on Apple Fitness+.

Here's everything coming in celebration of Black History Month in February.

On Apple Music, Apple is launching a new campaign themed around "Music is Healing," which will include programming around specific themes in Browse, Genre, and Radio. Apple Music TV will also feature full-day takeovers of music videos.

Apple Fitness+ will also get new workouts paying tribute to Black History Month. The content includes playlists that celebrate Black artists, two meditations led by Christian Howard and JoAnna Hardy, and a new episode of Time to Walk featuring activist Ayo Tomato.

Apple will be curating podcasts from Black creators on its Podcasts month, and will be inviting seven "history-makers" to share their work along with episodes that inspire them. The curated collections will be from Roxane Gay, Stephen Satterfield, Jay Williams, Morgan Harper Nichols, and more.

The editorial team on the App Store will also be curating apps that enable Black health and wellness, including apps focused on financial, physical, and mental well-being.

Apple Books is also focusing on Black health and wellness with highlights of authors like Harriet A. Washington and Alex Elle.

On Apple Maps, the navigation platform will issue curated Guides so users can learn about Black history or discover Black-owned businesses. That includes National Park Foundation guides that highlight Black History and food guides from Carla Hall, KJ Kearney, and Pierre Thiam.

The Apple TV app will get curated collections by Black creators and stars, including Tiffany Haddish, Mekhi Phifer, Natasha Rothwell, Sam Richardson, and more. Apple News will spotlight the work of top Black journalists.

In addition, Apple has incorporated the Black History Month celebration in its Shot on iPhone campaign, featuring portraits and videos from "four pioneers who are at the nexus of Black history."