FDA approves first iOS app to control insulin pump

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has cleared the first iOS and Android app capable of controlling a user's insulin pump.

The app, t:connect, can be used in conjunction with Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc's t:slim X2 insulin pump. The FDA-approved version allows a user to program and cancel bolus insulin requests through the convenience of their compatible smartphone.

The t:connect app previously allowed users to view their pump information on their iPhone. The app shows the last 24 hours of glucose trends, pump status changes, and insulin therapy data.

The t:connect app requires iOS 14 or later and currently is compatible with the t:slim X2 insulin pump.