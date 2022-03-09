PopSockets launches iPhone grip with built-in battery

AppleInsider is supported by its audience and may earn commission as an Amazon Associate and affiliate partner on qualifying purchases. These affiliate partnerships do not influence our editorial content.

The new PopSockets JumpStart is a portable battery charger that comes as one of the firm's famous pop-out grips for an iPhone.

Following its release of iPhone grips that attach with MagSafe, PopSockets has now released the JumpStart grip and charger.

"Easily swap out any PopGrip with Jumpstart, and unwrap the hidden charging cord to start juicing the battery back up within seconds," says the company. "Jumpstart provides a convenient all-in-one phone grip and portable charging solution and contains a 2200 mAh internal battery with pass-through charging."

The company claims that a Jumpstart charger can recharge an iPhone battery by up to 50%. It doesn't require the PopGrip base unit to be removed first, and the hidden cable has a Lightning connector for iPhones.