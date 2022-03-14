Apple updates Logic Pro X, MainStage with new features, M1 Ultra optimizations

AppleInsider is supported by its audience and may earn commission as an Amazon Associate and affiliate partner on qualifying purchases. These affiliate partnerships do not influence our editorial content.

Apple has issued new updates to its Logic Pro X, GarageBand, and MainStage music that bring new features, stability improvements, and more.

The new updates, which were issued on Monday, March 14, are relatively minor in scale, but they all add some new capabilities to Apple's suite of music-making applications.

Additionally, Apple says that Logic Pro X is also updated to optimize performance on M1 Max and M1 Ultra chips on the new Mac Studio.

The update also contains a slew of bug fixes and performance improvements, along with other tweaks to music creation features like the step sequencer, sampler, and live loops.

On Apple's MainStage app, which is meant for live performances, Apple has implemented a new refined design, expanded the sound library with more patches and kits, and introduced optimize performance for M1 Max and M1 Ultra Mac Studio models.

Apple also issued version 10.4.6 of its free GarageBand music app. According to Apple's release notes, the version contains stability improvements and bug fixes.