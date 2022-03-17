iRobot update brings Siri support to Roomba vacuums & Braava mops

AppleInsider is supported by its audience and may earn commission as an Amazon Associate and affiliate partner on qualifying purchases. These affiliate partnerships do not influence our editorial content.

Siri support has arrived for iRobot products like the Roomba, so now users can have the robots clean specific rooms using Siri voice commands and Shortcuts.

The long-awaited Siri update for iRobot products has finally arrived. Starting with the iRobot Genius 4.0 Home Intelligence update, users will be able to use Siri to control Roomba vacuums and Braava mops.

Siri integration is handled via the iRobot Home App. The app supports basic commands right out of the gate like "Hey Siri, clean everywhere" and more actions are available for custom control in Shortcuts.

Even though Apple HomeKit doesn't have support for robot vacuums, Shortcuts gives users the ability to automate devices like the Roomba using HomeKit triggers. For example, when you leave the home you can have an automation run that has your Roomba clean your entire home automatically.