Blizzard introduces new 'Warcraft Arclight Rumble' iOS game

Blizzard's first-ever "World of Warcraft" spinoff mobile game called "Warcraft Arclight Rumble" is coming to iOS soon.

The strategy game is set in the "Warcraft" universe and uses characters and locations from throughout the expanded franchise. Players will collect miniature figurines to assemble an army to decimate opponents.

Anyone familiar with action strategy games will instantly recognize the formula presented in "Warcraft Arclight Rumble." Gameplay is centered around unit placement on the field to fight enemies, gather resources, and discover treasure.

Multiple modes will be available at launch, including a single-player campaign, player-versus-player battles, co-op, and more. No information about the release date has been provided.