Developers can apply for the WWDC in-person event starting May 9

Existing developers can apply to attend the June 6 Worldwide Developer Conference in-person "special event" starting on May 9.

Apple announced WWDC would take place in 2022 from June 6 to June 10 with an in-person component on the first day. This developer-only special event is the first in-person event Apple has held since the COVID-19 pandemic lockdowns began in 2020.

Any Apple Developer Program or Apple Developer Enterprise Program participants can apply to attend starting on May 9. A random selection lottery will determine which applicants will be able to attend, much like previous WWDC in-person events.

While the WWDC keynote and sessions are still pre-filmed digital-only events, Apple is inviting developers to attend the special event in person. Attendees would watch the pre-recorded keynote and State of the Union alongside Apple engineers and experts and gain access to an all-new Developer Center.

Developers can submit their request to attend from May 9 at 9 AM PT to May 11 at 9 AM PT. Winners of the lottery will be notified by May 12 at 6 PM PT.