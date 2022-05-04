AppleInsider is supported by its audience and may earn commission as an Amazon Associate and affiliate partner on qualifying purchases. These affiliate partnerships do not influence our editorial content.

First announced alongside the Mac Studio, Apple's 3 meter Thunderbolt 4 Pro cable is now available to order online, and for pickup later in the month at some Apple Retail locations.

At the March unveiling of both the Mac Studio and the Studio Display, Apple launched a Thunderbolt 4 Pro cable, which was promised to be coming in both a 1.8 meter and a 3 meter edition.

Initially, only the 1.8 meter version was available, and it faced some criticism because it cost $129. A teardown revealed why it was costly, however, and potentially worth the money.

Now the 3 meter version is available in the online Apple Store, where it costs $159. To buy, users have to choose the 3 meters option from the order page's drop down menu.

At time of writing, the cable can be ordered now and will typically ship to buyers starting on May 12, 2022. It is not yet available in retail stores, but Apple's online site says it will be available for pickup from May 20.