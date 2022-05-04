Learn how to make 'Star Wars' creature vocals in virtual Today at Apple session

AppleInsider is supported by its audience and may earn commission as an Amazon Associate and affiliate partner on qualifying purchases. These affiliate partnerships do not influence our editorial content.

"Star Wars" sound designer Leff Lefferts will walk participants through creating creature vocals in GarageBand for Mac in a May 9 Today at Apple online session, sign up today.

Apple is celebrating May the 4th, also known as "Star Wars" Day, with a special "Behind the Mac" video and Today at Apple session. Anyone interested can sign up to join the virtual session which takes place on May 9.

The session is broken up into three parts: an interview with sound designer Leff Lefferts, a viewing of the "Behind the Mac" film, then a GarageBand tutorial on creating vocal effects for a character. The session is scheduled to last one hour from 8 PM EDT to 9 PM EDT.

Leff Lefferts is a sound designer from Skywalker Sound, the group which produces audio for the "Star Wars" franchise. He will discuss his favorite projects and how Skywalker Sound brings movie characters to life with Apple Music's Eddie Francis.